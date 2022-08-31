UniWorld Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. UniWorld has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $91,663.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniWorld has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One UniWorld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00812110 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UniWorld Profile
UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. The official message board for UniWorld is medium.com/@uniworld.io.
Buying and Selling UniWorld
