UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6,666.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $522.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.36. The firm has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

