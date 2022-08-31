UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Holderness Investments Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Holderness Investments Co. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.09. The stock had a trading volume of 59,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,959. The stock has a market cap of $488.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

