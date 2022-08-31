United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

United Fire Group Trading Down 2.1 %

UFCS stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $739.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other United Fire Group news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UFCS. StockNews.com cut United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

