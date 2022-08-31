United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.61

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.61 and traded as low as $15.55. United Bancorp shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 1,001 shares changing hands.

United Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Further Reading

