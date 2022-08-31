Unit Protocol Duck Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,848.00 (DUCK)

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unit Protocol Duck has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Unit Protocol Duck has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $29,848.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00268558 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001054 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Unit Protocol Duck Profile

DUCK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Unit Protocol Duck’s official message board is medium.com/@unitprotocol. The official website for Unit Protocol Duck is unit.xyz. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unit Protocol Duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unit Protocol Duck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unit Protocol Duck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unit Protocol Duck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

