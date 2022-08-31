Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) Plans €0.01 Dividend

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Uniphar Price Performance

Shares of UPR opened at GBX 293 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £799.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,953.33. Uniphar has a 1-year low of GBX 241 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 416 ($5.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 283.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 294.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55.

About Uniphar

(Get Rating)

See Also

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

