Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53,142 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

