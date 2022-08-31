Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.84 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $35.15 million and approximately $25.84 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $7.78 or 0.00038505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00097870 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00266363 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002607 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

