UIL Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UIL Price Performance

UTL opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.36) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 212.49. UIL has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 284 ($3.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.91 million and a P/E ratio of 528.38.

Get UIL alerts:

Insider Transactions at UIL

In other UIL news, insider Alison Hill acquired 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,777.72 ($10,606.23).

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.