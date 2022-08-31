Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $39.58

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.58, but opened at $41.43. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 2,242 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,038 shares of company stock valued at $824,830. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 69.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 279,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 114,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 64,977 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

