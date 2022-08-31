Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Tuya Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE TUYA opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 12.60. Tuya has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter worth $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tuya by 102.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 621,688 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tuya by 264.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 329,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 238,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tuya by 448.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

