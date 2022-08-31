Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) Trading Up 4.9%

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUESQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 155,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 296,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
Tuesday Morning Trading Up 4.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.
About Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuesday Morning (TUESQ)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.