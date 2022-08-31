Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 38,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,926. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average of $156.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.