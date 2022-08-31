Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 5,392 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.10. 109,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $238.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

