Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 210,498 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,498 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.66% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHYD remained flat at $22.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. 12,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,820. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.