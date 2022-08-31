Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 55.2% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 539,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,834,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $1,658,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 345,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,473,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

