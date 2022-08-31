Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 25,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 301,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

CSCO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. 261,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,917,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

