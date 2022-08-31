Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 785,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $214,259,000 after acquiring an additional 232,878 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1 %

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $151.39. The company had a trading volume of 846,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,456,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average is $197.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.