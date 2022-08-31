Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,119 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 792,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,696,700. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $273.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.