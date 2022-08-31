Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 23,671 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned 0.11% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $24,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

DVY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.40. 6,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,957. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.92.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.