Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TROX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

Tronox Price Performance

TROX opened at $15.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Tronox has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 13.55%.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tronox by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tronox by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 756,737 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in Tronox by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

