Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.89.
Tripadvisor Trading Down 3.6 %
TRIP opened at $23.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.04.
Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor
In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
