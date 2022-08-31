TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.50. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.83%. Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,157,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About TriCo Bancshares



TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

