Triatomic Management LP Purchases New Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. BioNTech accounts for 0.8% of Triatomic Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in BioNTech by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,744,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,376,000 after buying an additional 212,261 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in BioNTech by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 257,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,457,000 after buying an additional 186,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in BioNTech by 6,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after buying an additional 166,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.35. 7,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $374.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.98 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 33.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

