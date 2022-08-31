Triatomic Management LP Buys New Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Triatomic Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Lemonade comprises 1.3% of Triatomic Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Triatomic Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after acquiring an additional 596,850 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 157,624 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lemonade by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after buying an additional 139,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Lemonade by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 113,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. 6,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.83. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $81.68.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

