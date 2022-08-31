Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.56

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 2554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Tree Island Steel Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.62.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$98.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

