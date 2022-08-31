TRAXIA Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (TM2)

TRAXIA (TM2) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. TRAXIA has a market cap of $9,176.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00432428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.
About TRAXIA
TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia.
Buying and Selling TRAXIA
Receive News & Updates for TRAXIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRAXIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.