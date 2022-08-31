Transcodium (TNS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61.00

Transcodium (TNS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $30,583.73 and $61.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00036915 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,301.41 or 1.40424012 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC.

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000486 BTC.

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bifrost (BNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001001 BTC.

About Transcodium

TNS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

