Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.05

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.05 and traded as high as $31.24. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 6,647 shares.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
