Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.05

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.05 and traded as high as $31.24. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 6,647 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

