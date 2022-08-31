TopBidder Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $294.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TopBidder has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TopBidder Profile

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain.

TopBidder Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

