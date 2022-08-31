Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

