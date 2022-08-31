Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $391,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $255.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

