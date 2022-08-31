Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 3,571 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 656.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

