Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 248.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Evergy by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Evergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Evergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

EVRG stock opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

