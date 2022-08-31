Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

