Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 1,630 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 163.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

