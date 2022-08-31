Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 7,650 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $3,229,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

