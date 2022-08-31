Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 4,873 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

