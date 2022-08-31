TOKPIE Market Capitalization Tops $5.28 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $24,033.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Coin Profile
TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.
Buying and Selling TOKPIE
Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.