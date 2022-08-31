TOKPIE Market Capitalization Tops $5.28 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $24,033.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

