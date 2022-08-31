Thorstarter (XRUNE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Thorstarter has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $43,487.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00813708 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Thorstarter
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Thorstarter Coin Trading
