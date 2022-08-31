Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.

Thorne HealthTech Price Performance

Shares of THRN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. 507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,619. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $252.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Institutional Trading of Thorne HealthTech

About Thorne HealthTech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 76,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 59,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

