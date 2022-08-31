Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.
Shares of THRN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. 507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,619. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $252.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.67.
THRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
