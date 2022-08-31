TheStreet Upgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to C

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.04.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 489.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,609 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,078 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 504.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 114,786 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 95,791 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,492 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $562,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

