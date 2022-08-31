The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,856 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average is $171.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

