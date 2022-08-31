The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Raised by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.74. 100,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

