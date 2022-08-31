The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.00

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 75.30 ($0.91), with a volume of 187877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.80 ($0.92).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £352.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.54.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

