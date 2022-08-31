The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 652,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,693,000 after acquiring an additional 117,774 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

PG traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.58. 98,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,321. The stock has a market cap of $332.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

