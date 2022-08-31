The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock remained flat at $140.18 during trading on Wednesday. 117,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,321. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $334.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

