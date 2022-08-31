The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Acquired by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Oncology Institute comprises 2.5% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Triatomic Management LP owned 0.58% of Oncology Institute worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $3,732,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $4,550,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $24,375,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $32,137,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,453,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,185,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 149,020 shares of company stock valued at $951,757 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Oncology Institute stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. 1,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Oncology Institute Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Stories

