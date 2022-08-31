The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,334. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

